California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Financial Review

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.35 -$9.73 billion N/A N/A California Resources $1.56 billion 2.14 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 112.46% 680.00% 82.15% California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91%

Summary

California Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

