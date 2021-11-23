California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $888.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

