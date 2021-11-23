California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.73.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $65,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,804 shares of company stock valued at $612,712 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

