California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

