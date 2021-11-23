California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,952 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after buying an additional 3,723,086 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

