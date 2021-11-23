California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OSPN stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.