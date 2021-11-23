California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

