Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
