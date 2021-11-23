Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 657,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

