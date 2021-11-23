Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.75.

CPT opened at $166.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

