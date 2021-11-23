Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($3.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CANG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,088. The firm has a market cap of $621.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Cango has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

