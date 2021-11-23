Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$16.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.28 to C$16.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

