Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 723 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

