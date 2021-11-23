Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

