Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

