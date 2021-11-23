Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

