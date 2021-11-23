Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 450,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 114,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90.

