Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.