CargoX Hits Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $116,199.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00227719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00088277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

