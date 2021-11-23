CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 11,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,228,039.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,751 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,405. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

