Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

