Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 846,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 992,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CSTL stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

