Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 149,275.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

