CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

