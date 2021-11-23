CCUR (CCUR) & The Competition Financial Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CCUR to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCUR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 361 1331 1610 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given CCUR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 12.94

CCUR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCUR competitors beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

