CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in CDW by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CDW by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 79.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

