Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.53.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.08. 2,459,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $77.64.
In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
