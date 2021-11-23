Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.08. 2,459,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

