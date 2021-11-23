Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.01

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $760,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,083,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

