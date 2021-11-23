Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.