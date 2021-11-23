Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
