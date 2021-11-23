Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.