CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $120.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GIB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

