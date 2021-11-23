CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

CGI stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.