Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,424 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Pulmonx worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -28.63.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

