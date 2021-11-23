Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Datto worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.14.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $2,036,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.