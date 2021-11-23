Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,686 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Gogo worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,553,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gogo by 48.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

