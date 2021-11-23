Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.