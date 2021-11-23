Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,919 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.