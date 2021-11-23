Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

