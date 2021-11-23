Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $458.13 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

