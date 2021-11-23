Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

