Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.29. 437,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The company has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

