CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 8,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,821. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

