CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.59. 483,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,717. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.