CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 575 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $374,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.36 on Tuesday, reaching $651.84. 141,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

