CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 144 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,596. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.08 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

