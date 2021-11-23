Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 6,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.