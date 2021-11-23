Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 575 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Moderna accounts for 0.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $148,600,645 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. 135,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.