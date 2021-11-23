ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 101.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.