CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,452. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.57 and a 1 year high of $123.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.