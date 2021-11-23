CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 7,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,885. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.